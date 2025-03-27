Emerson Introduces Advanced Test and Measurement Solutions

Emerson’s Test and Measurement business, formerly NI, has announced a range of new solutions, reportedly to enhance testing, validation, and data acquisition for engineers across industries. The latest developments include upgrades to NI LabVIEW, the launch of the NI mioDAQ device, and the introduction of Ethernet-based NI CompactDAQ systems.

Advertisment

These solutions aim to improve efficiency in engineering workflows, optimize testing processes, and support faster product development. By integrating advanced tools, Emerson aims to provide India’s engineering community with scalable and flexible solutions for a wide range of applications.

“With these new advancements in NI LabVIEW, data acquisition, and automated testing, Emerson is reaffirming its commitment to providing engineers in India with world-class solutions that enhance productivity, accuracy, and cost efficiency,” said Jesse Lyles, VP of the Portfolio Business Group at Emerson Test and Measurement. “We are excited to support innovation in one of the world’s fastest-growing engineering and R&D markets.”

Emerson Expands Test and Measurement Solutions with New Software and Hardware Offerings

Advertisment

Emerson has introduced the NI LabVIEW+ Suite for Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) testing, aimed at improving software validation through high-fidelity simulation. The suite integrates NI TestStand and NI DIAdem for automated test execution and data analysis, supporting engineers in automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. Perpetual licensing options provide businesses with flexible software models suited to their requirements.

LabVIEW Enhancements: AI and .NET 8.0 Integration

Emerson has enhanced NI LabVIEW with new productivity features, including improved editor flexibility and an optimized Compare VIs tool. Early access to Generative AI capabilities and preview support for .NET 8.0 allow engineers to integrate advanced automation while maintaining compatibility with existing workflows.

Advertisment

NI mioDAQ: USB-Based Data Acquisition for Real-Time Analysis

The newly launched NI mioDAQ device offers high-performance data acquisition in a compact USB format. Featuring up to 16 channels of 20-bit resolution and a sampling rate of 1 million samples per second, it is designed for precision testing. Integrated with FlexLogger Lite and LabVIEW, the device supports Python, C++, and C#, and includes a QR-code-based setup process for faster deployment in industries such as consumer electronics, industrial automation, and biomedical devices.

Ethernet-Based CompactDAQ and FlexLogger Expansion

Advertisment

Emerson has expanded the NI CompactDAQ lineup with the cDAQ-9187 and cDAQ-9183 Ethernet chassis, along with the NI 9204 input module. These solutions enable sensor measurements over Ethernet-supported distances, offering cost-effective options for large-scale industrial testing. Additionally, Emerson has introduced a GitHub repository for NI FlexLogger plug-ins, allowing engineers to develop and share custom test automation solutions. Perpetual licensing options provide companies with long-term investment flexibility.

Emerson’s latest test and measurement solutions aim to support India’s engineering and technology sectors by providing scalable, high-precision tools for testing and validation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, industrial automation, and consumer electronics.

Advertisment

Read More:

AI, Security, and Quantum Computing Beholds the Future

Skilled Talent Acuisition is One of the Major Challenge

Advertisment

AI and IoT Powered Production Enables Sustainability

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization