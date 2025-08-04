Fortinet marks milestone with over 3,000 partner integrations

Fortinet has announced that its Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program has crossed 3,000 integrations across more than 400 technology partners. The development underlines the growing openness of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which helps enterprises integrate security across complex, multivendor environments while managing the challenges of digital transformation.

“The rapid expansion of our Fabric-Ready Partner Program to over 3,000 integrations underscores Fortinet’s commitment to delivering interoperable, end-to-end security solutions that simplify operations for our customers. By nurturing one of the largest ecosystems among cybersecurity vendors, we enable organisations to seamlessly secure their digital landscapes, regardless of their existing technology stacks. The depth of our integrations also helps organisations consolidate their security tools, bolstering efficiency and productivity,” said Jaime Romero, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Fortinet.

Meeting the demands of modern IT environments

With the digital attack surface expanding, enterprises are juggling dozens of disparate security solutions. Research shows that 68 percent of organisations operate between 10 and 49 security tools or platforms, creating significant challenges in visibility and centralised management. Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem aims to address these complexities by delivering more than 3,000 pre-validated integrations within its Security Fabric.

These integrations span cloud, virtualisation, security operations, automation, IoT, OT, endpoint security, and networking. According to Neil Prasad, Vice President and Head of Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet, “Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem is among the largest in the cybersecurity industry, enabling customers to integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future technologies. With more than 3,000 integrations, we are helping organisations strengthen their overall security postures, improve the effectiveness of their security operations, and accelerate their digital journey with confidence.”

Driving customer value through collaboration

Launched in 2015, the Fabric-Ready Partner Program has expanded its membership 36-fold, now including more than 400 technology partners. The program provides infrastructure, resources, and tools for alliance partners to integrate with the Security Fabric, develop joint solutions, and join the Fortinet Open Ecosystem.

Recent additions such as Armis, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty, Equinix, Megaport, Qualcomm, and ServiceNow bring expertise ranging from OT and IoT security to cloud connectivity and IT service management.

Key customer benefits of the program include

Broad visibility: Open architecture and ecosystem integrations enable enterprises to identify risks across environments.

Simplified operations: Fortinet Fabric Connectors automate policies and workflows, minimising manual tasks and ensuring compliance.

Enhanced incident response: Partner solutions share real-time threat intelligence for coordinated defence across the attack surface.

Rapid deployment: Pre-validated integrations cut system integration costs and accelerate time to value.

Partner perspectives

Nadir Izrael, co-founder and CTO of Armis, said, “Armis and Fortinet are a full-stack, best-in-class OT/IoT security solution that sees, protects, and manages every critical OT asset in the environment fully. Together, we co-innovate to address our customers’ most consequential cyber risks in OT and enable protection at scale.”

Michael Rogers, Vice President, Global Alliances, CrowdStrike, added, “Our deep product integrations and joint solutions through the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program provide the flexibility, visibility, and protection needed across networks, applications, and endpoints to stop breaches.”

Other partners such as Digital Realty, Equinix, FireMon, Gigamon, Intel, Megaport, ORDR, Qualcomm, Saasyan, ServiceNow, and Tufin also emphasised the importance of interoperability and co-innovation in addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges.

A differentiated ecosystem

Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem is now one of the largest in cybersecurity, offering scale and depth in integrations. With Fortinet-developed Fabric Connectors delivering one-click automation and partners contributing APIs, DevOps scripts, and threat-sharing collaborations, the ecosystem addresses needs ranging from IoT to cloud.

The inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program continues to attract industry leaders, delivering well-architected solutions that simplify and secure digital acceleration journeys.

