Fortinet upgrades FortiCNAPP, expands cloud security suite in AWS Marketplace

Fortinet has announced major updates to its Lacework FortiCNAPP platform and broadened its cloud security offerings with new services now listed in the AWS Marketplace. The move reinforces Fortinet’s focus on delivering unified, cloud-native protection across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Advertisment

The latest version of FortiCNAPP includes several enhancements aimed at reducing response times, simplifying cloud visibility, and strengthening security posture without the overhead of agents:

Real-Time CloudTrail Alerting – Lowers alert latency from 24 hours to under 15 minutes for faster threat response.

Explorer (Security Graph) – Provides a visual view of attack paths, asset links, and exposures.

Agentless Windows Scanning – Identifies vulnerabilities in Windows workloads without deploying software.

Fleet Management Dashboard – Offers visibility into agent health, coverage, and deployment status across environments.

These improvements aim to support security teams working across large, complex infrastructures, delivering deeper insights with simplified operations.

Advertisment

Fortinet also expanded the reach of its cloud portfolio through the AWS Marketplace. New services now available include:

FortiAppSec Cloud – A unified platform for web application and API protection

FortiMail Workspace Security – SaaS protection for email, collaboration tools, and browsers

FortiNDR Cloud – AI-powered threat detection for distributed cloud environments

FortiSIEM – Scalable log management and response

The listing allows customers to leverage AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) commitments and streamline procurement and deployment through a single console.

Advertisment

Advanced threat support and security integration

Fortinet also confirmed that its Incident Response Services are now available via AWS Marketplace, giving customers direct access to FortiGuard-backed expertise and AWS security response tools. The company has achieved AWS Security Incident Response Specialisation, validating its end-to-end cloud security capabilities.

These services combine proactive assessments and real-time incident handling, offering organisations a more resilient cloud security strategy.

Advertisment

Fortinet’s expanded offerings reflect a larger push to unify traditionally fragmented tools, like WAAP, CNAPP, NDR, SIEM, and workspace security, under one deployment model. This consolidation is designed to improve operational clarity, reduce vendor sprawl, and enhance scalability.

To support flexible adoption, Fortinet also offers FortiFlex, a daily usage-based licensing model. FortiFlex helps organisations optimise cloud spending by allowing on-demand scaling and pay-as-you-go protection that adjusts with business needs. “We’re focused on making it easier for organisations to protect every cloud workload, application, and edge,” said Nirav Shah, SVP, Products and Solutions, Fortinet. “By simplifying deployment and delivering faster, integrated threat detection, we’re helping customers navigate today’s cloud security landscape more confidently.”

Read more:

Advertisment

GX Group and Ingram Micro partners to expand broadband reach in Asia

Delta IT Network recognised for AI-led innovation in smart IT infrastructure

NetApp appoints Syam Nair as Chief Product Officer

Advertisment

ASIRT TechDay 128 highlights CP PLUS and Synergy Conclave 2025