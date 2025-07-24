GenAI in healthcare: promising breakthroughs, persistent barriers - NTT Data

A quiet contradiction is unfolding in global healthcare. While organisations are heavily investing in generative AI (GenAI) strategies, a significant gap remains between ambition and execution. According to new research by NTT DATA, more than 80 per cent of healthcare leaders report having a detailed GenAI roadmap. However, only 40 per cent say their strategies align with their core business goals.

This insight emerges from NTT DATA’s latest executive report, GenAI: The Care Plan for Powering Positive Health Outcomes, which compiles responses from 425 senior decision-makers and influencers across 33 countries.

The report reveals that while the potential of GenAI is widely acknowledged, integrating it meaningfully into day-to-day healthcare operations remains a challenge.

What’s working and what’s not

GenAI is already reshaping the sector in measurable ways.

Strong belief in benefits

94 per cent say it accelerates R&D, enhances diagnostics, enables predictive analytics and reduces manual tasks

95 per cent agree that Cloud-based solutions are the most practical and cost-efficient for GenAI deployment

9 per cent are proactively adjusting employee roles to accommodate GenAI’s impact

These figures suggest a strong belief in GenAI’s transformative promise. However, belief does not always translate into effective execution.

Only per percentage of respondents classify their organisation’s GenAI capabilities as high-performing. Additionally, 75 per cent admit they lack the skilled talent to operate GenAI systems efficiently. Many have access to advanced tools but lack trained professionals to use them effectively.

The security dilemma cannot be ignored.

Concerns around data privacy remain a dominant theme across global healthcare enterprises.

Mounting fears of misuse

91 per cent of healthcare executives express concern over potential privacy breaches or mishandling of Protected Health Information (PHI)

Only 42 per cent strongly believe their cybersecurity measures are robust enough to safeguard GenAI applications

Despite these concerns, 87 per cent still view GenAI’s long-term benefits as outweighing its risks. This demonstrates a cautious but optimistic stance. Respondents support the development of governance frameworks and advocate for human-in-the-loop models that prioritise patient safety and ethical decision-making.

Real-world value begins to emerge.

A shift is underway from theoretical potential to tangible outcomes.

Clinical applications gaining ground

Predictive models are enabling earlier interventions in chronic conditions

Automation is reducing administrative burdens, particularly in prior authorisation workflows

NTT DATA, in collaboration with Duke Health, is piloting a GenAI-powered home care solution that improves patient outcomes while easing workload for clinicians

These use cases indicate that GenAI is not merely a tool for efficiency. It is evolving into a critical part of modern clinical support, enhancing care delivery while keeping clinicians central to the process.

Legacy infrastructure slows progress

While the technology has advanced rapidly, underlying IT systems have not kept pace.



Foundations must be upgraded

91 per cent say outdated infrastructure significantly limits GenAI integration

Only 44 per cent believe they have made a sufficient investment in data storage and processing capabilities

Just 48 per cent have assessed whether their data and platforms are GenAI-ready

These limitations suggest that digital transformation must go deeper. The success of GenAI depends not only on strategy but on technical readiness.

“To achieve GenAI’s full potential in healthcare, organisations must align the technology to their business strategies, develop comprehensive workforce training, and implement multilayered governance strategies that prioritise people and keep humans in the loop,” said Sundar Srinivasan, Head of Healthcare, NTT DATA North America.

He added, “It is vital to transparently show how the technology benefits patients by complementing human workers.”

The road ahead: realign, reskill, rebuild

The report outlines four key actions for healthcare providers to unlock GenAI’s full potential.

Action points for healthcare leaders

Strategic alignment: Ensure GenAI initiatives directly support clinical and operational goals

Workforce development: Invest in training to close skill gaps

Infrastructure modernisation: Replace outdated systems to enable scalable GenAI integration

Governance and trust: Build regulatory-compliant models that place patient safety at the centre

The core message is that readiness matters more than speed. GenAI’s true value will come only through thoughtful and measured adoption.

GenAI is no longer an optional upgrade. It is becoming integral to the way healthcare is delivered. Yet the disconnect between intention and implementation remains clear. The healthcare sector is at a pivotal moment. Organisations that address strategy alignment, skill development and infrastructure limitations will lead the next phase of transformation. Those that do not may find themselves lagging, hindered by legacy systems and unrealised plans.

The opportunity is significant. So is the work required to realise it.

