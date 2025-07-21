NEC to build 8,900 km AUG East cable by 2029

A new high-capacity submarine cable system is set to transform digital connectivity across East Asia. Singtel and a consortium of major tech and telecom firms have signed a contract with NEC Corporation to build the Asia United Gateway East (AUG East) cable, which will span approximately 8,900 kilometres. The cable will link Singapore and Japan, passing through Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, and Taiwan. Completion is scheduled for the third quarter of 2029.

The consortium behind AUG East includes Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, ARTERIA Networks, Chunghwa Telecom, DREAMLINE, Globe Telecom, Telekom Malaysia, and Unified National Networks. Singtel chairs the group.

According to Alan Tan, Chairperson of the Asia United Gateway Cable Management Committee and Director of Submarine Cable Planning at Singtel, the project is a response to growing demand for high-speed connectivity driven by AI innovation and data-intensive applications. “This development will improve network diversity and strengthen digital infrastructure between major regional hubs,” said Tan.

Tomonori Uematsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at NEC, emphasised the importance of the project in supporting future technologies. “As applications such as AI and cloud computing drive global data usage, we’re proud to contribute our expertise to this major initiative,” he said.

AUG East is being designed with the latest submarine fibre optic technologies and will include a high-count fibre pair system capable of delivering extremely high bandwidth. This capacity is expected to support millions of concurrent ultra-high-definition video streams and meet the rising data needs of both businesses and consumers.

The cable will also serve as a vital backup route to improve network resilience in case of natural disasters such as earthquakes, which are frequent in the region. It complements existing infrastructure and ensures continuity and stability in East Asia’s digital backbone.

Once operational, AUG East is expected to enhance digital inclusion, economic development, and data reliability across the Asia-Pacific region, strengthening its position in the global digital economy.

