Samsung opens AI business studio in Mumbai

Samsung has launched its new Business Experience Studio (BES) in Mumbai, marking a key step in expanding its B2B innovation footprint in India. Located on the 28th floor of Oberoi Commerz-II, Goregaon East, this 6,500-square-foot space is designed to offer enterprises a real-world view of how AI, automation, and connected devices can transform business operations.

Advertisment

The studio is divided into four interactive zones, each showcasing solutions for different sectors and business environments. In Zone 1, visitors explore tailored solutions for education, finance, retail, and healthcare. Examples include smart classrooms featuring digital displays and tablets, as well as intelligent air quality systems and diagnostic tools for healthcare and banking.

Zone 2 highlights Samsung’s SmartThings Pro platform, offering a glimpse into connected meeting rooms, smart hotels, and the future of workplace automation. It also features "The Wall," a high-resolution modular display suited for corporate and government settings.

Zone 3 presents integrated appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, geared towards co-living spaces and startup environments. Zone 4 showcases smart home applications, including connected kitchens, entertainment zones, and immersive gaming setups.

Advertisment

JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, emphasised that the studio reflects Samsung’s commitment to enabling human-centred, intelligent, and sustainable digital transformation for businesses.

Maharashtra’s Minister of IT and Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar, praised the launch, calling it a significant contribution to the state’s innovation ecosystem and a boost for the Digital India mission.

With this launch, Samsung adds another key touchpoint for B2B clients following the Executive Briefing Centre in Gurugram. The Mumbai BES offers a practical platform where companies can evaluate and plan technology adoption in a rapidly digitising economy.

Advertisment

Read More :

Microchip & Delta team up on SiC power solutions

Slack launches built-in AI to boost team collaboration

Advertisment

TP-Link opens New Kolkata facility to boost eastern India services

Zoho unveils In-House AI stack: Zia LLM, ASR, agent Studio, and MCP server