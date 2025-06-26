HPE, NVIDIA launch AI Factory solutions to Fast-Track global adoption

At HPE Discover Las Vegas 2025, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a suite of new AI factory solutions built in collaboration with NVIDIA, aiming to simplify and scale AI deployment across enterprises, governments, and AI developers worldwide.

The new offerings feature HPE’s Private Cloud AI platform, enhanced compute and storage infrastructure, and extended support for AI-driven use cases—positioning HPE as a major enabler of enterprise-grade AI operations.

Modular AI Factories Designed for Scale

HPE’s expanded AI portfolio is centred on a modular AI factory concept—pre-integrated tech stacks designed to accelerate time to value and reduce the complexity of building AI-ready infrastructure.

Among the highlights is the HPE Private Cloud AI, a fully managed AI platform powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs and HPE ProLiant Compute Gen12 servers. It brings enterprise security features such as air-gapped data management and post-quantum encryption, alongside multi-tenant support and investment protection for next-gen GPU compatibility.

HPE also introduced the HPE Compute XD690, a new system equipped with eight NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs. Designed for high-scale AI workloads, the XD690 integrates seamlessly with HPE’s infrastructure management tools to support growing AI demands in research and enterprise sectors.

AI Factories for Enterprises, Sovereigns, and Developers

Tailored solutions now target varied segments—from multinational corporations to sovereign entities—supporting air-gapped security, scalable cooling systems, and compliance with national data sovereignty requirements.

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000, now supporting the Model Context Protocol, ensures that AI systems are continuously fed with AI-ready data, optimising learning and inference tasks. This storage solution also integrates with the NVIDIA AI Data Platform and includes an SDK to streamline unstructured data pipelines.

AI Innovation in Financial Services

In partnership with Accenture, HPE is bringing agentic AI capabilities to the financial services sector. Leveraging the Accenture AI Refinery platform and HPE Private Cloud AI, the solution is aimed at transforming procurement and finance operations through AI-driven insights.

AI at Scale: Observability, Blueprints and Ecosystem Growth

HPE’s OpsRamp software now serves as a validated observability tool for NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory deployments, providing real-time oversight of complex AI systems. Meanwhile, the “Unleash AI” ecosystem now includes 26 new partners, expanding support for over 75 AI use cases including smart cities, industrial automation, cybersecurity, and responsible AI.

Services and Financing to Accelerate AI Rollout

To support organisations in adopting AI quickly and sustainably, HPE has launched a range of services covering everything from design and deployment to financing and education. A new financing programme through HPE Financial Services offers low entry costs and allows customers to leverage existing tech estates to fund new AI projects.

Product Availability Timeline

HPE DL380a Gen12 servers with NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 GPUs – available now

HPE Private Cloud AI (Blackwell GPUs) – launching H2 2025

HPE Alletra Storage MP X10000 with MCP support – expected H2 2025

HPE Compute XD690 – available from October 2025

New AI services and factory solutions – available now

