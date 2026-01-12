IBM digital sales leadership India reshaped

In a move that reflects a recalibration of its regional digital sales approach, IBM has elevated Kiran Raghupathy to Director, Digital Sales, India and South Asia. The appointment places responsibility for digital sales execution, enterprise adoption, and customer engagement under a single leadership mandate.

The development comes as enterprises across the region continue to reassess how they consume complex technology portfolios through digital-first models.

Expanded mandate across India and South Asia

In his new role, Raghupathy will oversee IBM’s digital sales strategy across India and South Asia. The mandate centres on refining go-to-market execution, strengthening digital agility, and supporting enterprises as they adopt technologies such as Hybrid Cloud and AI.

A key focus area is customer engagement. The role is designed to deepen relationships through digital-led sales journeys rather than traditional, linear engagement models. This reflects a broader shift in how large enterprises evaluate and deploy technology at scale.

Focus on enterprise adoption

The appointment underscores the importance IBM is placing on execution rather than experimentation. Accelerating enterprise adoption of its technology portfolio remains central to the role. This includes aligning sales strategy with customer success outcomes and ensuring that complex offerings are integrated into operational environments.

By combining digital sales oversight with a strong understanding of customer requirements, the role is positioned to bridge strategic intent and on-ground delivery.

Experience across sales and customer success

Raghupathy brings over two decades of experience in enterprise technology. Prior to this elevation, he served as Director of Customer Success, India and South Asia, a role focused on post-sales outcomes and long-term customer value.

Earlier assignments at IBM included responsibilities as Customer Success Leader and Country Leader, Technology Systems. These roles involved managing large technology environments and engaging with enterprise stakeholders across sectors.

Broader industry exposure

Beyond IBM, his career includes leadership roles at Nutanix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Microland Limited. His background spans solution architecture, pre-sales, partner engagement, and customer success.

This mix of consulting and sales experience has shaped an approach that connects technical capability with business outcomes. It also reflects the skill set increasingly required to manage digital sales functions in enterprise technology firms.

Talent development and regional strategy

The leadership change underlines IBM’s focus on developing internal talent while aligning senior roles with regional growth priorities. As digital-first engagement becomes central to enterprise technology sales, the company appears to be positioning experienced leadership to guide strategy and execution across India and South Asia.