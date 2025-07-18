IBM opens agentic AI innovation center in Bengaluru to accelerate AI adoption

IBM has inaugurated its Agentic AI Innovation Centre at its Bengaluru office, offering enterprises, startups, and partners hands-on experience with autonomous AI agents. The centre allows users to build agents, fine-tune Small Language Models (SLMs), and audit their behaviour all within hours. Central to the centre’s capabilities is IBM Watson Orchestrate, a unified platform enabling rapid deployment and management of AI agents across existing enterprise systems.

The initiative aims to fast-track AI adoption and foster co-innovation through developer events like hangouts and Accelerator Days, where IBM’s experts support practical experimentation. Dinesh Nirmal, SVP of IBM Software, described the era of AI agents as one where systems “act, adapt, and collaborate in real time,” helping organisations shift from reactive to proactive strategies. Sandip Patel, Managing Director for IBM India & South Asia, emphasised the centre’s role in promoting responsible, high-impact AI aligned with India’s Viksit Bharat vision and local innovation capacity.

A joint IBM–Oxford Economics survey shows that 78% of Indian executives consider agentic AI most valuable for improving decision-making, and an equal proportion are actively encouraging employees to explore these tools, highlighting India’s growing AI leadership.

Built around trust and scalability, the Bengaluru centre reinforces IBM’s commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions that balance intelligence with governance. As a regional hub, it invites local enterprises and developers to engage deeply with agentic AI and accelerate digital transformation across sectors.

