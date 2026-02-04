Infor APJ leadership appointment to drive regional growth

Infor has announced a senior leadership change as part of its strategy to strengthen operations and customer engagement across Asia Pacific and Japan. The Infor APJ leadership appointment sees Geoff Thomas named Senior Vice President and General Manager for the region.

Based in Sydney, Thomas will be responsible for overseeing Infor’s business across Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, North Asia and India. His mandate includes improving customer experience, expanding regional capabilities and supporting innovation aligned with industry-specific cloud technologies.

Regional focus and execution priorities

According to the company, the appointment reflects the importance of the APJ region to its global growth strategy. Under Thomas’s leadership, Infor plans to deepen local expertise, expand its partner ecosystem and strengthen support for customers operating in diverse and fast-evolving markets.

The company said its regional strategy will focus on enabling customers to build more resilient and efficient operations while supporting long-term business objectives.

Leadership experience in APJ markets

Thomas brings decades of experience in building and managing teams across Asia Pacific. Before joining Infor, he spent six years leading business growth at Qlik in the region. His previous roles also include senior leadership positions at Microsoft, Juniper Networks, Polycom and OneLogin.

Infor stated that his experience across enterprise software and regional operations positions him to lead the company’s next phase of growth in APJ.

New appointments within the regional team

As part of the leadership transition, Thomas has made two appointments within the APJ management team. Aidan Brecknell has been appointed Vice President and Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand and will be based in Sydney.

Victor Ng has taken on an expanded role as Vice President and Managing Director for Southeast and North Asia. His responsibilities now cover ASEAN, Greater China and Korea, and he will continue to operate from Singapore.

Executive views on the APJ strategy

Thomas said the APJ market represents a significant opportunity for organisations seeking industry-specific innovation and business transformation. He added that the focus will be on helping customers achieve their strategic goals through targeted solutions and strong regional support.

Wolfgang Kobek, Executive Vice President and General Manager for International Business at Infor, said the APJ region plays a central role in the company’s overall strategy. He noted that continued investment in talent, ecosystem development and cloud solutions remains a priority for long-term growth in the region.

Infor said the Infor APJ leadership appointment reinforces its commitment to customers across Asia Pacific and Japan as it aligns regional leadership with evolving market and customer needs.

