Veeam senior leadership appointments signal next growth phase

Veeam Software has announced a set of senior executive changes aimed at supporting its next stage of growth, as demand for data resilience, cyber recovery and AI-ready data platforms continues to rise.

Advertisment

The Veeam senior leadership appointments include a promotion and two new hires across business development, customer operations and partner strategy. According to the company, the changes are intended to tighten execution, deepen customer engagement and strengthen its global ecosystem.

Strategic intent behind the changes

Veeam CEO Anand Eswaran said the company is entering a phase where data resilience, security and AI readiness are converging. He noted that the leadership changes are designed to balance internal talent development with external expertise, while keeping customers and partners central to the company’s strategy.

The appointments come as Veeam positions itself for sustained growth while expanding its role in areas such as ransomware recovery, cyber resilience and safe AI adoption.

Advertisment

Business development role expands

Brandt Urban has been promoted to Chief Business Development Officer and will report directly to the CEO. In this newly created role, he will oversee corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships and corporate strategy.

Urban previously led worldwide cloud sales at Veeam and was involved in scaling its cloud business and refining its global cloud strategy. His expanded remit includes working with product and go-to-market teams to translate long-term strategy into execution through alliances, acquisitions and targeted ventures.

Customer journey under single leadership

Tony Colon has joined Veeam as Chief Customer Officer, a newly established role reporting to the company’s chief revenue officer. He will be responsible for the entire customer lifecycle, covering onboarding, renewals, customer success, professional services and technical support.

Advertisment

With more than two decades of experience leading global customer-facing teams, Colon is expected to focus on improving retention, satisfaction and growth. His mandate also includes strengthening Veeam’s position in data resilience, ransomware recovery and cyber resilience through closer alignment between customer teams and sales.

Global partner strategy consolidated

Michael Rau has been appointed Vice President of Worldwide Partners and will lead Veeam’s global partner business. Reporting to the chief revenue officer, he will oversee partner programmes across distribution, resale, SaaS, services and strategic alliances.

Rau will also manage key global partnerships, including technology, services and infrastructure providers. His role is expected to bring greater consistency to partner incentives and programmes while expanding the value delivered to the partner ecosystem.

Advertisment

Focus on execution and continuity

Veeam CRO John Jester said the leadership changes reflect the company’s emphasis on execution and long-term customer and partner value. He added that the strengthened leadership team positions Veeam to respond proactively to changes in the data protection and resilience landscape.

Together, the Veeam senior leadership appointments underline the company’s intent to align strategy, customer experience and partnerships as it moves into its next phase of global expansion and operational maturity.

Read More:

Gartner global IT spending forecast 2026 highlights AI-led growth

Cisco 360 Partner Program and Cloud-AI enterprise transformation

Amdocs introduces agentic operating system for telecom