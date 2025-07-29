Ingram Micro appoints Sunil Golani for cloud

Ingram Micro has announced the appointment of Sunil Golani as Director of Cloud Sales, India. In this role, Sunil will be responsible for driving the adoption of Ingram Micro’s cloud portfolio, expanding partnerships with hyperscalers and enabling the wider use of the company’s digital platform, Xvantage.

Advertisment

This appointment reflects Ingram Micro’s continued focus on advancing its cloud-first strategy across India. The company aims to deliver future-ready solutions to channel partners and help customers embrace next-generation cloud technologies.

Experienced leadership in cloud growth

Sunil brings more than 25 years of experience in the IT sector, with a focus on cloud business strategy, partner engagement and scalable delivery models. He has held leadership positions at Ontrack Solutions and Avnet Technology Solutions.

Advertisment

He also led cloud initiatives for Tech Data (TD SYNNEX) across Asia-Pacific and Japan, where he built partnerships with Microsoft, AWS and Google. His efforts contributed to measurable business growth and the development of Cloud Centres of Excellence.

Vision for digital-first transformation

Sunil Golani, Director of Cloud Sales, Ingram Micro India, said, “Ingram Micro’s leadership in digital innovation and commitment to partner success aligns closely with my passion for driving scalable cloud growth. I look forward to strengthening our cloud capabilities, expanding our hyperscaler alliances and contributing to India’s digital transformation journey through value-driven channel strategies.”

Advertisment

Navneet Singh Bindra, Vice President and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, said, “Sunil’s appointment underscores our commitment to advancing our cloud-first strategy in India. With his deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, we are confident that Sunil’s expertise will strengthen our comprehensive cloud offerings and drive partner success across the region through future-ready capabilities.”

Building the future of cloud in India

The appointment of Sunil Golani comes at a time when Ingram Micro is deepening its focus on cloud, AI and digital transformation. Through the Xvantage platform and a partner-first approach, the company aims to enhance innovation, sustainability and digital access across India’s technology landscape.

Advertisment

This move supports Ingram Micro’s long-term commitment to delivering high-value solutions that meet the evolving needs of India’s businesses and IT partners.

Read More :

Oracle launches new AI-powered inventory solution

Advertisment

Smart print cuts costs at Aye Finance

CoreOps unveils AgentCORE to boost enterprise AI

FireMon and Netpoleon celebrate a decade of partnership in India