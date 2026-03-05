Integrated Circuit Market to Reach $2 Trillion

Global semiconductor leaders, researchers and policymakers gathered at the first International Electronics, Packaging, Design & Manufacturing Conference (EPDMC 2026) to discuss the evolving semiconductor landscape and the projected expansion of the integrated circuit industry over the next decade.

The three-day conference, hosted by the Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies (MRIIRS) in Faridabad, brought together participants from academia, industry and the startup ecosystem. Organised under the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society in collaboration with the IEEE EPS Delhi Chapter, the event focused on the theme “Bridging Skills and Innovation for India’s Industry.”

Discussions during the conference emphasized the rapid growth expected in the semiconductor sector, driven by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and quantum computing.

Market Growth Driven by Emerging Technologies

During the keynote address, Ajit Manocha, President and CEO of SEMI, outlined the scale of transformation expected in the semiconductor market.

According to Manocha, global integrated circuit revenue is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2026 and double to $2 trillion by 2035. He attributed this growth to expanding technology adoption across industries and increasing computational demands.

“We are at a massive inflection point,” he said, noting that advances in AI are driving higher device functionality and enabling new forms of computing while redefining energy efficiency for data centres.

He also highlighted the growing importance of heterogeneous integration and advanced packaging technologies to support high-performance computing systems and emerging applications in sectors such as automotive, healthcare and industrial technology.

Role of Advanced Packaging and Integration

Ravi Mahajan, Fellow for Advanced Packaging Technology Manufacturing at Intel Corporation, discussed the role of heterogeneous integration in addressing the performance and efficiency demands of modern computing systems.

Mahajan pointed out that data centres are among the largest consumers of electricity globally, making efficiency improvements both an economic and environmental priority. According to him, heterogeneous integration provides a pathway for combining diverse technologies within a single system architecture.

He referred to the Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap (HIR), which brings together industry and research communities across sectors such as aerospace, defence, automotive, medical technology and IoT. The roadmap integrates advances across materials science, design, manufacturing, testing and thermal management.

Mahajan stated that combining AI capabilities with heterogeneous integration opens new avenues for research and technology development within the semiconductor ecosystem.

Strengthening India’s Electronics Ecosystem

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President of Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, highlighted the growth of India’s electronics sector and its potential role in the global semiconductor value chain.

He noted that India’s electronics production has already crossed $100 billion and that the electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector is emerging as an important driver of economic development.

Bhalla emphasized that while India has long been recognised for its semiconductor design expertise, the country is now expanding its capabilities across manufacturing, packaging, testing and system integration.

These developments are aimed at building a more resilient domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

Building Platforms for Industry Collaboration

Prof. Ashwini Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and Chair of the IEEE EPS NCR Chapter, described the motivation behind establishing the conference and strengthening industry-academia collaboration.

He explained that although the IEEE Delhi Section has more than 8,700 members, there was previously no dedicated platform in northern India focused specifically on electronics packaging.

To address this gap, the IEEE Electronics Packaging Society chapter launched initiatives over the past year, organising several technical engagements and eventually conceptualising EPDMC as a platform for collaboration among industry, academia and global technology leaders.

According to Aggarwal, the conference focuses not only on manufacturing scale but also on creating value across the semiconductor supply chain through integration, research and knowledge sharing.

Technical Tracks and Emerging Technology Discussions

The conference programme included multiple technical sessions and panel discussions covering a wide range of semiconductor technologies and industry challenges.

Key themes included heterogeneous integration, 3D integrated circuits, wafer-level packaging, reliability and thermal management, AI-driven optimisation and sustainable semiconductor manufacturing.

Panels also addressed skill development, readiness of OSAT and EMS sectors, photonics integration and applications across industries such as automotive, aerospace, IoT and quantum computing.

Aligning with National Semiconductor Initiatives

The conference also aligned with national initiatives such as Make in India and the India Semiconductor Mission.

During the event, qualification packs for semiconductor packaging were released, while discussions explored strategies for strengthening design-for-manufacturing and design-for-packaging alignment.

Dr. Umesh Dutta, CEO of MRIIF and Associate Professor in the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, emphasized the role of collaboration in strengthening the semiconductor value chain.

He described the conference as a platform for industry, academic institutions and ecosystem stakeholders to advance capability development across semiconductor technologies.

Sustainability and Next-Generation Architectures

Sustainability and energy efficiency also featured prominently in the discussions. Several sessions examined the potential of wide bandgap semiconductor materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Experts also explored energy-efficient AI architectures that combine advanced interconnects and photonics to improve computing efficiency.

Through expert sessions, technical workshops and industry presentations, EPDMC 2026 highlighted the technological trends and collaborative initiatives shaping the next phase of semiconductor innovation.