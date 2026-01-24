Intellect Design Arena, an enterprise-grade financial technology provider, has announced the onboarding of 14 Value Discovery Partners across India, Africa, Europe, the UK, APAC, and Canada. The move is aimed at accelerating AI-first value discovery and large-scale enterprise adoption of Purple Fabric, the company’s Business Impact AI platform designed for financial institutions.

As banks and financial enterprises worldwide struggle to move generative AI initiatives from experimental pilots to production-grade deployments, Intellect’s expanded partner ecosystem is positioned to bridge this gap. The Value Discovery Partners will engage early with enterprise leadership teams to identify high-impact AI use cases, prioritise measurable value pools, and co-design governed, scalable AI solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes.

Moving AI from Experimentation to Measurable Outcomes

Purple Fabric has been built using first-principles thinking and design-thinking-led solution discovery, integrating insights from over three decades of domain expertise and more than 20 million engineering hours. The platform already supports global financial institutions through a suite of enterprise-ready Digital Experts that automate and augment operations across credit, risk, compliance, and customer experience.

At the core of Purple Fabric are four foundational technology stacks. These include the Enterprise Knowledge Garden, which creates a continuously updated domain data fabric; Enterprise Digital Experts, which orchestrate multi-agent AI workflows; Enterprise Governance, embedding auditability, fairness, and regulatory controls; and the LLM Optimisation Hub, which allows enterprises to optimise performance, accuracy, and cost across large language models without vendor lock-in.

A Co-Creation-Led Partner Framework

Unlike traditional channel models, Intellect’s Value Discovery Partnership Programme is designed around deep collaboration rather than distribution. Partners work alongside Intellect to co-build new AI agents and industry-specific workflows, integrate Digital Experts into existing core and legacy systems, and develop differentiated intellectual property on top of the Purple Fabric platform.

The ecosystem supports flexible engagement models, allowing partners to sell with Intellect, adopt Purple Fabric internally to streamline their own operations, or sell through the platform using either partner-hosted infrastructure or Intellect’s managed Purple Fabric Cloud. This flexibility ensures alignment with customer compliance, data residency, and governance requirements across geographies.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the expanded partner ecosystem, Arun Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of Intellect Design Arena and Chief Architect of Purple Fabric, said:

“AI must move beyond pilots to deliver measurable business impact at enterprise scale. This value discovery partner ecosystem reinforces our belief that Business Impact AI can only scale through trusted collaboration, where industry context, governance, and execution come together. Purple Fabric is designed as an open platform, and this growing global ecosystem will help enterprises move decisively from experimentation to outcomes.”

Why This Matters

As financial institutions face increasing regulatory scrutiny and competitive pressure to demonstrate ROI from AI investments, Intellect’s partner-led approach signals a shift toward outcome-driven AI adoption. By combining domain expertise, governance-first architecture, and co-creation with trusted partners, Intellect Design Arena is positioning Purple Fabric as a scalable foundation for enterprise AI transformation.

