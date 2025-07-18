Iris global delivers ₹100 Cr IT gear to Subha Tech

Iris Global Services has completed a significant supply of IT infrastructure products worth ₹100 crore to Subha Technical Services (STSPL), a Delhi-based systems integrator with a strong presence in India’s federal and government sectors.

Subha Technical sourced a mix of computing and power products for projects in the Defence Sector, PSUs, and other government institutions. The consignment included ₹35 crore worth of high-performance laptops, desktops, servers, and storage systems from global brands such as Dell and HP. Additionally, power infrastructure was provided through APC solutions, ensuring continuity for mission-critical operations. Around 40% of the deployment was met through Dell and HP systems.

Established in 2000, Subha Tech initially partnered with Compaq and later HP. Since 2014, it has worked closely with Iris Global, expanding its procurement to include Dell in 2019. Today, the firm focuses on end-to-end IT services, including AI, ML, network and cybersecurity, telecom infrastructure, and compliance with India’s Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) regulations.

Operating from key metropolitan areas like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, Subha Tech has also executed projects in remote locations, including Port Blair, Karwar, Vizag, and Guwahati. The company employs over 300 people, including 250 trained engineers, and aims to achieve ₹300 crore in revenue this fiscal.

Commenting on the collaboration, Subha Tech CEO Sushant Giri emphasised the company’s commitment to secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure. He praised Iris Global’s responsiveness and product availability, stating plans to procure an additional ₹200 crore worth of hardware in the current fiscal year.

Iris Global’s founder and CMD, Sanjiv Krishen, acknowledged Subha Tech’s execution capabilities, especially in government deployments. The company continues to expand its portfolio under the "Make in India" initiative through partnerships with Exatron and has enhanced its offerings in cybersecurity and networking with brands like Ruckus, TP-Link, and Molex.

In a recent move, Iris Global also signed a distribution agreement with Panasonic to market LED video walls and professional displays across India, further diversifying its portfolio for enterprise and public sector customers.

