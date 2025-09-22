JBL partners with VDO.AI, Havas to elevate CTV festive ads

JBL, an audio brand, has partnered with VDO.AI, a tech firm in advertising technology, and Havas Media India to launch an interactive Connected TV campaign for its latest wireless earbuds, the JBL Live Beam 3. Tapping into the festive Diwali shopping season, the campaign transforms TV screens into interactive storefronts.

Advertisment

Powered by VDO.AI’s cutting-edge technology, the campaign introduces an interactive QR Code wrapper, allowing viewers to scan their screen to explore and buy the JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds directly from their Televisions. This breakthrough turns CTV into both a brand showcase and point-of-sale, running across top media platforms and targeting high-growth cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Cochin, and several other fast-growing cities.

Akhil Sethi, Head of Digital Marketing, Harman India Consumer Audio, said, “At JBL, we are redefining immersive audio. By embracing CTV, we are transforming festive campaigns into engaging, action-driven experiences.”

Amitt Sharma, CEO and Co-founder of VDO.AI, added: “Our tech turns passive TV viewing into active brand interaction. With JBL, we are crafting an immersive brand journey that connects directly with consumers in their living rooms. ”

Advertisment

Rohan Chincholi, Chief Digital Officer, Havas Media India, commented:“CTV is becoming a key platform for reaching digitally savvy households. The campaign is a prime example of how creativity, tech, and storytelling combine to drive festive impact.”

Now live across different CTV platforms, this campaign is eyeing to achieve new targets for festive marketing- blending technology, creativity, and convenience to connect with today’s digital-first consumers.

Read More:

FAIITA BCC launches nationwide campaign to protect offline IT retailers

Advertisment

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: Rethinking cybersecurity for the B2B era

AI-enhanced cybersecurity: The new path of cybersecurity in enterprises

Partner Pulse: Auxiliary Digitech | Cybersecurity System Integrator & Channel Partner (India)