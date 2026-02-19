KaarTech SAP CTRM expansion with SAPOCOM accelerates

KaarTech has announced that SAPOCOM Technologies has formally joined as an associate company, strengthening its capabilities in Commodity Trading and Risk Management. The KaarTech SAP CTRM expansion with SAPOCOM marks a focused move to deepen vertical expertise for asset-intensive and trading-led enterprises.

The announcement comes at a time when commodity markets are experiencing volatility, increasing the demand for specialised transformation programmes that combine domain knowledge with enterprise-scale SAP execution.

Building depth in commodity trading and risk management

SAPOCOM brings established experience in SAP-based CTRM implementations across the commodity lifecycle. Its portfolio includes engagements in:

Contract management

Risk reporting

Downstream commodity trading

These areas require both technical capability and sector-specific understanding. By integrating SAPOCOM’s expertise, KaarTech aims to add agility and depth to its growing CTRM practice.

The KaarTech SAP CTRM expansion with SAPOCOM builds on the company’s existing record of delivering SAP CTRM and SAP S/4HANA programmes across Oil and Gas, Energy, Mining and Metals sectors.

Enterprise-scale SAP execution

KaarTech reports completing more than 75 SAP S/4HANA engagements globally and delivering over 3,200 SAP transformation projects across 15 countries. These figures position the company to execute complex programmes in trading environments that require both compliance oversight and operational precision.

Selvakumaran M, Co-Founder and Director, KaarTech, described CTRM as a niche domain with significant scale, particularly in the Oil and Gas sector. He stated that the association with SAPOCOM represents a focused market-entry investment, combining domain expertise with organisational alignment to accelerate value delivery for global commodity enterprises.

Addressing commodity market volatility

The KaarTech SAP CTRM expansion with SAPOCOM aligns with broader shifts in global commodity markets, where enterprises must respond to price fluctuations, regulatory demands and evolving supply chain risks.

With SAPOCOM’s CTRM capability embedded into its consulting and delivery framework, KaarTech positions itself to advise clients across both strategic and operational dimensions of commodity transformation. The combined offering integrates domain-specific CTRM knowledge with large-scale SAP implementation expertise.

The association also reinforces KaarTech’s positioning as a solutions-led transformation partner rather than a traditional SAP implementation provider.

Strengthening long-term transformation strategy

KaarTech operates across more than 15 global locations and has executed over 3,200 projects with a workforce exceeding 3,500 employees. The company highlights its experience in SAP S/4HANA digital transformation and its proprietary intellectual property, KTern.AI, which supports AI-driven SAP modernisation efforts.

The KaarTech SAP CTRM expansion with SAPOCOM reflects a strategy focused on strengthening specialised competencies within SAP transformation services. As enterprises in commodity-driven sectors seek resilience, compliance and operational clarity, deeper CTRM capabilities are becoming central to digital transformation roadmaps.

With the formal association now in place, KaarTech is positioned to scale its presence in commodity trading and risk management engagements across global markets.

