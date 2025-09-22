Kaspersky alerts: Global scam spike after iPhone 17 launch

Kaspersky has reported a sharp rise in scams tied to the iPhone 17 launch, as fraudsters exploit the hype with fake websites, bogus lotteries, and phoney “tester” programmes to steal personal and financial data.

One scam involves fake Apple store sites offering iPhone 17 preorders to trick users into entering card details. Others include fraudulent price draws requiring personal info and “delivery fees”, with fake testimonials adding credibility. Some scammers pose as recruiters for iPhone 17 “testers”, requesting contact details and payment for non-existent devices, often leading to spam or phishing attempts.

"Cybercriminals feed off launch excitement, using slick, realistic scams to deceive users. Caution and verification are essential,” says Kaspersky's Tatyana Shcherbakova.

Kaspersky’s safety tips:

Buy only from official sources: Use Apple's website, authorised retailers, or verified carriers.

Verify links and ignore suspicious offers: Be wary of unexpected messages or ads promising deals.

Don’t give personal data for ‘freebies’: Real giveaways rarely ask for sensitive info.

Use two-factor authentication: Enable 2FA and regularly check bank and Apple ID activity.

