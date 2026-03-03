Redington 3C3 partnership expands connectivity reach

The Redington 3C3 partnership marks a strategic move to scale physical layer connectivity solutions across India’s enterprise and infrastructure landscape. The agreement enables pan-India distribution of fibre and copper solutions spanning enterprise networks, data centres and public sector deployments.

The collaboration combines manufacturing capability with nationwide distribution strength, targeting deeper market penetration beginning Q1 2026.

Expanding physical layer architectures nationwide

Under the agreement, Redington Limited will distribute the complete portfolio of solutions developed by 3C3 across all states and major cities.

Redington will leverage its established presence to extend accessibility of 3C3’s physical layer and connectivity architectures. The objective is to accelerate adoption in enterprise, hyperscale data centre, telecom, healthcare and government segments.

3C3 designs and manufactures high-performance network foundations under the Make in India initiative. Its offerings include fibre and copper-based connectivity engineered for high-density performance and compliance with international technical benchmarks.

Addressing infrastructure demand

The partnership responds to increasing demand for reliable, standards-certified connectivity infrastructure. As digital transformation initiatives expand, enterprises require resilient network foundations capable of supporting large-scale data flows and mission-critical workloads.

The alliance is structured around complementary capabilities:

3C3’s engineering and manufacturing expertise

Redington’s nationwide distribution and channel ecosystem

Logistics management and regional sales engagement

Market activation across enterprise and public sector projects

The collaboration strengthens Redington’s infrastructure portfolio while providing 3C3 with expanded market reach.

Market activation from Q1 2026

The engagement commences in Q1 2026 with immediate focus on market penetration and brand visibility. The first phase is positioned as a foundation for scaling operations through FY 2026–27.

Through its distribution engine, Redington will support channel enablement and regional outreach, enabling broader adoption of 3C3’s connectivity portfolio across the digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Executive perspectives

Hetal Shah, Vice President and Group Head – Technology Solutions Group, Redington Limited, stated that the partnership enhances Redington’s network infrastructure portfolio by integrating globally certified, Made-in-India solutions. Shah noted that combining engineering capability with nationwide distribution is intended to expand access across enterprise, telecom and public sector projects.

Sunil Kumar, CEO, 3C3, described the appointment of Redington as National Distributor as a milestone in the company’s growth trajectory. He said the pan-India reach of the distributor will help extend connectivity solutions to customers across regions and support brand development within India’s digital infrastructure ecosystem.

Strategic significance

The Redington 3C3 partnership reflects a broader shift in India’s digital infrastructure landscape, where distribution scale and manufacturing capability must align to meet growing demand.

The collaboration reinforces Redington’s position within the technology distribution sector while providing 3C3 a structured pathway to national scale.

For enterprise buyers and channel partners, the development signals greater availability of indigenous connectivity solutions supported by a mature logistics and distribution framework.

As infrastructure investments accelerate, partnerships that integrate manufacturing precision with distribution depth are becoming central to how connectivity ecosystems expand across India’s enterprise and public networks.