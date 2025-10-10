MediaTek unveils next-gen Dimensity 9500 chipset at IMC 2025

MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company powering more than two billion connected devices each year, has unveiled its vision for shaping the future of AI through cutting-edge innovation and next-generation chip design. Strengthening its technology roadmap, MediaTek also announced its collaboration with TSMC to co-develop a flagship SoC on the enhanced N2P process, with volume production expected in late 2026.

At its exclusive media briefing during IMC 2025, MediaTek introduced its newest flagship chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, designed for the generation of flagship 5G smartphones. The chipset brings together industry-leading on-device AI, console-grade gaming experiences, and exceptional power efficiency, redefining mobile performance for flagship users worldwide.

Next-gen chipset redefining mobile AI and gaming



Through live demos, MediaTek showcased the full capabilities of the Dimensity 9500 SoC, including image-to-image style conversion, 4K-resolution text-to-image generation, and integration with Unreal Engine technologies such as Mega Light and Nanite. These features enable console-grade real-time visuals, dynamic lighting, and AAA-level detail on mobile devices, marking a leap in handheld gaming and AI-driven visual rendering.

The session featured participation from key OEM partners, including Vivo, OPPO, Samsung, Tecno, and Lava, with Goldee Patnaik, Head of PR and Communications, OPPO India, delivering a keynote on OPPO’s upcoming Find X9 Series powered by the Dimensity 9500 chipset.

AI at the heart of the mobile experience

Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India, said, “With AI becoming integral to daily life, consumers expect devices that deliver greater intelligence, speed and personalisation while maintaining energy efficiency. Our flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9500 delivers breakthrough on-device AI, top-tier performance and efficiency, and a full suite of premium experiences that our OEMs can bring to users around the world.”

He further added that the announcement aligns with the IMC 2025 theme of ‘Innovate to Transform’, underscoring MediaTek’s strength across connectivity, computing, and multimedia technologies.

Showcasing the power of MediaTek innovation

The company also exhibited its broader technology portfolio at IMC 2025, featuring MediaTek-powered products from global brands. Key highlights included:

HP G1m Chromebook powered by MediaTek Kompanio 520

Vivo X200 FE with Dimensity 9300+

Lumio Arc 5 Projector powered by MediaTek technology

Thought leadership at IMC 2025

MediaTek leaders participated in several key panel discussions during IMC 2025, contributing insights into the future of connected technologies:

Future Gadgets: Designed and Built from India, with Raghavan Sampath, Business Development & Sales Head, discussing how new chipsets power immersive consumer experiences.

Charting India’s Telecom Vision: A Leadership Dialogue, featuring Anku Jain, exploring 5G strategies, AI in telecom, and edge computing.

Key 6G Use Cases, with Akshay Aggarwal, Senior Director of Engineering, highlighting next-generation connectivity for India’s digital growth.

On the sidelines of IMC 2025, MediaTek hosted the Game On with MediaTek Tournament, featuring smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8000 and 9000 series chipsets. Over 50 MediaTek Connect fans competed in an intense gaming showdown.

Anuj Sidharth, Director, Marketing and Communications, MediaTek India, said, “An engaging community is vital for building brand loyalty and trust. The Game On with MediaTek tournament is more than just a competition; it’s a way to connect our technologies with passionate gamers and showcase real-world performance.”

Reinforcing its leadership in the Indian technology ecosystem, MediaTek served as the official Technology Media Lounge Partner at IMC for the second consecutive year, underlining its commitment to innovation, connectivity, and AI-driven digital transformation.

