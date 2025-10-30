Milestone enhances XProtect and arcules with smarter security and management

Milestone Systems today announced significant updates to its XProtect 2025 R3 and Arcules platform, introducing new features designed to strengthen surveillance operations, accelerate investigations, and simplify system management for security professionals worldwide.

Advertisment

The latest releases enhance both on-premises (XProtect VMS) and cloud-based (Arcules VSaaS) environments, addressing real-world challenges of security monitoring, system health management, and evidence analysis, all while maintaining Milestone’s hallmark open-platform flexibility and interoperability.

XProtect: Proactive Monitoring and Streamlined Security Management

XProtect Remote Manager introduces a new suite of capabilities enabling administrators to monitor and manage systems remotely, detect issues in real time, and prevent disruptions before they affect operations, eliminating the need for on-site maintenance visits.

With advanced event-based notifications, teams can receive instant alerts via email whenever servers, cameras, or system components experience performance changes, enabling rapid response across multi-site deployments.

Advertisment

Key New Features in XProtect:

Remote System Management: Proactively detect full databases, server issues, and hardware failures without local access.

Event-Based Notifications: Custom alerts across devices, services, and sites for faster troubleshooting.

Granular Video Permissions: Precisely control who can view specific camera feeds to minimise unauthorised access.

Role-Based Access Control (RBAC): Manage access control permissions directly in XProtect without third-party logins, creating a unified, secure interface for integrated security management.

Arcules: Faster Investigations and Enhanced Reliability

The Arcules Cloud Platform now offers advanced tools that boost the speed and accuracy of security investigations while improving the scalability of cloud-based deployments.

New Arcules Capabilities:

Multi-Camera Forensic Video Search: Analyse footage across multiple cameras simultaneously in a single interface, helping teams reconstruct incidents with multi-angle perspectives, ideal for campus safety and emergency response.

Dual-Layer Motion Detection: Combines Arcules analytics with on-camera motion detection to capture every critical event with precision. Compatible with ONVIF M and T cameras across both cloud and edge deployments.

Extended Camera-to-Cloud Compatibility: Enables cloud video storage for cameras with limited memory, expanding accessibility for cost-efficient installations.

External Case Sharing: Secure, time-limited sharing of evidence with law enforcement and investigators through expiring, permission-based access links.

Advertisment

Together, these updates empower organisations to operate smarter, respond faster, and strengthen their overall security posture. The combination of XProtect’s intelligent system monitoring and Arcules’ cloud scalability enables security teams to protect people, assets, and operations more effectively than ever before.

“These updates across XProtect and Arcules deliver smarter search tools, more reliable detection, enhanced system monitoring, and secure collaboration features that help organisations protect people, assets, and operations more effectively,” said a Milestone Systems spokesperson.

Read More:

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance

Advertisment

AISIE applauds DGTR’s Anti-Dumping move on toner cartridge imports

DEP’s Basant Sharma: AI and Digital Twins will define India’s next wave of manufacturing