MongoDB unveils AI Platform to accelerate modernization

MongoDB, Inc. has introduced MongoDB AMP, an AI-driven Application Modernization Platform that helps enterprises rapidly upgrade outdated applications into modern, scalable solutions.

AMP combines AI-enhanced tools, a proven implementation framework, and expert delivery specialists to manage the entire modernisation process, a powerful blend of tools. Built on MongoDB's flexible document model and evolving architecture.

By combining AMP’s advanced tooling with MongoDB’s time-tested, repeatable approach, customers have experienced code conversion processes accelerated by up to 10x and overall modernization projects completed 2–3 times faster.

Across industries, legacy applications remain vital but are expensive to maintain and hard to adapt to modern needs such as generative AI. Built on rigid data architectures and outdated tech, they hinder innovation and pose security and compliance risks. The Consortium for Information & Software Quality estimates US technical debt- driven by poor software quality, failures, and low productivity - which totals nearly 4 trillion dollars.

“Organisations face growing challenges from complex legacy apps and outdated infrastructure that block innovation,” said Rachel Stephens, Research Director at RedMonk. “MongoDB’s shift to an AI-driven Modernization Platform shows a key insight: the data layer is central to building modern, scalable services. AMP enables full-stack transformation beyond basic ‘lift and shift’ by modernizing from the data-up.”

The traditional methods of modernizing applications often rely on costly, multi-year consulting projects that are heavily manual and demand significant resources. These efforts can lose momentum before producing meaningful outcomes, ultimately delaying time-to-market. Additionally, some modernization strategies merely relocate outdated applications from one relational database to another (a “lift and shift” migration), rather than embracing a dynamic, contemporary database solution.

“Organisations spend too much time on low-impact tasks just to keep systems running,” said Vinod Bagal, SVP of modernization at MongoDB."MongoDB AMP offers a faster, more effective path by replacing outdated methods with transformative solutions that drive innovation and reduce costs."

MongoDB AMP is built on years of innovation and development

MongoDB AMP is the result of 2 years of development with leading customers and has already proven effective in complex, regulated industries. For instance, Australia’s Bendigo Bank cut migration time by 90% and reduced test execution from 80 hours to just five minutes.

Lombard Odier, for example, successfully transitioned key applications from its SQL-based systems to MongoDB. This collaboration enabled code migration to occur up to 60 times faster, cutting regression testing time from three days to just three hours. As a result, developers could focus on driving innovation.

MongoDB recently partnered with IntellectAI to modernize key parts of its Wealth Management platform. The collaboration improved performance, shortened development cycles, and enables faster client onboarding, deeper insights, and generative AI adoptions.

“At IntellectAI, we are transforming how enterprises harness AI,” said Deepak Dastrala, CTO at IntellectAI. “Modernizing with MongoDB has removed bottlenecks and accelerated our impact. Our AI platform, Purple Fabric (powered by MongoDB), supports one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in real-time decision-making. Together, MongoDB and Intellect AI turn vision into real results.”

