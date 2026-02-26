OutSystems Elevate partner program launches globally

The OutSystems Elevate partner program has been introduced as a redesigned global framework aimed at aligning partner rewards with measurable performance. The initiative marks a shift from uniform metrics to a structured, earned level model built around expertise, customer outcomes and financial contribution.

The launch reflects broader industry movement toward AI-driven development, autonomous agents and increasingly complex cloud environments.

Shift to an earned level model

The OutSystems Elevate partner program replaces traditional tiering systems with a global, performance-driven structure. Partners now progress through an earned level system based on a point model across four defined pillars:

Financial contribution

Knowledge and certifications

Customer satisfaction (C-Sat)

Program track participation

The framework is designed to provide transparency and standardisation while encouraging deeper technical engagement and measurable customer impact.

Focus on agentic AI and scalable cloud delivery

A key component of the OutSystems Elevate partner program is its emphasis on agentic AI capabilities. The new point system assigns greater weighting to credentials related to AI-driven application development.

As enterprises accelerate digital transformation initiatives, partners are expected to support autonomous AI agents and complex cloud architectures. The revised structure seeks to ensure that incentives are tied to high-quality delivery and customer success rather than volume-based metrics.

Standardised global framework

The programme transitions to a globally consistent structure, including standardised discounts based on deal size and deal source. This aims to create parity across regions and remove variations in partner engagement models.

The intention is to provide a clear pathway for partners seeking to scale internationally while maintaining alignment with programme benchmarks.

Leadership perspective

Ben Yerushalmi, SVP of Partner and Alliances at OutSystems, said the programme is designed to reward partners for the different ways they contribute value and ROI to joint customers. He noted that partners are increasingly operating in an AI-driven environment that demands innovation speed and technical excellence.

Industry partners echoed the need for global alignment. Preetpal Singh, Global Head of Product, Engineering and Partners at Xebia, stated that AI has reshaped enterprise expectations around digital transformation timelines and outcomes. He added that the updated framework supports scalability and alignment across regions.

Camilla Ramberg, CEO at Coolprofs, described the partner programme as central to long-term engagement. She said the new structure allows committed partners to advance based on investment in knowledge, community participation and customer delivery performance.

Recognition and ecosystem focus

The launch follows Yerushalmi’s recognition as a 2026 CRN Channel Chief. The acknowledgement highlights leadership focus on partner engagement and ecosystem development.

The OutSystems Elevate partner program is effective immediately for both new and existing partners. Participants can access their earned level dashboards through the OutSystems Partner Portal.

Industry implications

The introduction of the OutSystems Elevate partner program signals a structural shift in how technology ecosystems are managed. AI development platforms are increasingly tying partner incentives to technical capability, customer outcomes and scalable global execution.

As enterprises move toward AI-native application strategies, partner ecosystems are being recalibrated to prioritise expertise over participation alone. The earned level approach reflects this broader transition from static tier models to performance-based engagement.

In an environment shaped by AI agents and cloud complexity, structured accountability within partner networks may become a defining feature of platform growth strategies.

