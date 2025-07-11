Salt Attire adopts JARVIS to boost Retail insights

Salt Attire, a women’s workwear brand, has integrated Staqu Technologies’ AI-driven video analytics platform, JARVIS, into its physical stores to elevate customer engagement and streamline operations. The adoption aims to deliver actionable insights into shopper behaviour, such as footfall trends, dwell times, and staff responsiveness, enabling the brand to refine store layouts and increase conversion rates.

JARVIS allows Salt Attire to monitor how quickly and effectively staff engage with customers, providing a data-backed approach to improving service quality and overall satisfaction. In an increasingly competitive retail environment, these insights are essential for delivering more tailored and efficient in-store experiences.

Dipti Tolani, Founder and CEO of Salt Attire, noted that the platform is helping the brand better serve its core demographic, working women, by enabling smarter decisions on merchandising and workforce deployment based on real-time customer behaviour.

Staqu Technologies' CEO, Atul Rai, highlighted the growing importance of AI in physical retail. “Retail is transforming, and AI is at the heart of this evolution. With JARVIS, we’re helping brands like Salt Attire understand and respond to customers through intelligent visual data rather than assumptions.”

This collaboration reflects the wider retail industry’s shift towards combining digital intelligence with physical shopping experiences. As Staqu expands its presence in the retail sector, it aims to support more businesses in adopting AI-powered tools to enhance operational decision-making and customer satisfaction.

