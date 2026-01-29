Samsung Business Experience Studio Gurugram launched in India

Samsung has announced the launch of the Samsung Business Experience Studio Gurugram, positioning it as a future-ready destination for enterprises to explore AI-powered, connected B2B solutions in real-world environments. With an existing Business Experience Studio already operational in Mumbai, the Gurugram facility strengthens the company’s focus on building enterprise-centric experiences in India.

The studio is intended to help organisations evaluate how AI-led, connected technologies can be applied across workplaces to support productivity, efficiency, and digital transformation.

Designed to simulate real business environments

Conceived as a high-impact experience centre, the Samsung Business Experience Studio Gurugram brings together mobile devices, displays, healthcare equipment, and smart solutions within a single, integrated space. The facility is designed to demonstrate how interoperability and enterprise-grade security can be maintained across complex business environments.

Spanning 6,700 square feet, the studio offers a curated walkthrough for decision-makers across sectors including startups, education, hospitality, healthcare, retail, and banking. Multiple zones replicate real business scenarios, enabling partners and customers to visualise how Samsung technologies can be deployed at scale.

Company perspective on AI-led enterprise transformation

JB Park, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, said the future of business will be shaped by AI-driven, intelligent experiences that are human-centred, connected, and sustainable. He said the Business Experience Studio in Gurugram reflects this vision by offering enterprises a space to engage with AI-powered ecosystems in real-world settings.

Park said the studio demonstrates applied AI across devices and platforms, covering use cases such as smart classrooms, automated hotels, intelligent healthcare solutions, and paperless banking. According to him, the facility is not only a technology showcase but also reflects the company’s long-term commitment to building the future of enterprise with AI at the core, alongside partners in India and globally.

Built on AI, connectivity, and trust

The Samsung Business Experience Studio Gurugram highlights AI-driven solutions designed to operate seamlessly within connected enterprise ecosystems. The showcased technologies enable businesses to modernise operations while maintaining reliability, manageability, and data security.

The solutions are supported by enterprise platforms such as Samsung Knox, VXT, and LYNK Cloud, enabling secure deployment across distributed environments including classroom networks, banks, healthcare facilities, retail outlets, and hotel chains.

Industry Solutions zone

The Industry Solutions zone features sector-specific demonstrations for education, retail, finance, and healthcare.

In education, the studio showcases smart classrooms, teaching automation, and campus management solutions powered by next-generation interactive displays, integrated tablets, and digital notice boards. These systems operate in sync and are managed through Knox security.

The retail zone highlights Spatial Signage, a display technology that converts 2D content into a 3D viewing experience for immersive engagement. The area also demonstrates digital advertising solutions, soft POS systems, air quality management systems, and rugged smartphones and tablets designed for demanding environments and compliant with MIL-STD-810H standards.

For banking, the studio presents AI-powered finance and branch automation solutions that support seamless workflows. These are backed by VXT for enhanced data security on displays, along with Knox-secured mobile devices and laptops to deliver integrated, multi-device experiences.

Healthcare demonstrations include AI-led productivity tools such as voice-to-text, Note Assist, and Interpreter to improve clinical documentation and patient communication using flagship devices and wearables. The displayed screens are DICOM-compliant, supporting medical-grade imaging workflows. AI-enabled digital radiography systems featuring Vision Assist and Motion Alarm are also showcased as part of diagnostic process transformation.

Unified Solutions zone

The Unified Solutions zone demonstrates how connected, AI-powered systems can redefine meeting rooms, workplaces, and hospitality environments through SmartThings Pro.

Hospitality solutions are supported by LYNK Cloud and include features such as self-check-in and check-out, along with automated guest services. The studio also showcases Samsung’s 21:9 Front Row meeting room solution, designed to enable immersive collaboration and optimised workspaces.

System air conditioners designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications are displayed, including units powered by the AI-enabled DVM S2 Variable Refrigerant Flow system. This system autonomously optimises performance based on environmental conditions.

The software section highlights the Knox Suite for secure device management, Knox Guard for device financing solutions, and hardware-embedded security capabilities.

Large-format display technology is represented by The Wall, featuring Ultra Chroma Technology, Micro HDR, Black Seal Technology, and a Micro AI Processor. The display can be configured for use cases across automotive, government, hospitality, and corporate environments. An AI Control Room concept demonstrates unified monitoring with enhanced visualisation and Knox-backed security.

AI Home and immersive experiences

The AI Home and Immersive Experiences zone showcases Samsung’s connected lifestyle ecosystem through simulations of smart bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms, and work-from-home scenarios. The area also includes immersive gaming and home cinema experiences, illustrating how AI and connectivity are influencing future living and entertainment environments.

Focus on enterprise transformation in India

With the launch of the Samsung Business Experience Studio Gurugram, Samsung is strengthening its commitment to enabling organisations in India with future-ready technologies. The initiative is positioned to support innovation, improved customer experiences, and sustainable growth, supported by the company’s portfolio of devices, displays, and connected platforms.

