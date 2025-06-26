Tariffs and AI Drive burnout in India’s C-Suite

India’s top business leaders are facing rising stress levels as trade tensions and AI disruption reshape corporate decision-making, according to new findings from global contract intelligence firm Icertis.

The study, based on responses from over 1,000 C-suite executives across the US, UK, and India—including 300 Indian leaders—reveals a steep rise in pressure across boardrooms. Indian executives appear to be feeling the heat more than their international peers.

Trade Tensions Shake Bottom Lines

Over 90 percent of Indian C-suite respondents believe tariffs will directly affect their company’s financial performance. This marks a significant concern, especially as executives also report increased difficulty in making sound business decisions compared to last year.

While 61 percent of US executives and 57 percent of UK leaders reported a sharp rise in pressure, 73 percent of Indian executives said that strain had ‘increased significantly’.

To manage the impact of tariffs, 64 percent of Indian respondents are now combing through contracts for cost-saving opportunities—a move echoed globally. Others are reassessing sourcing strategies and restructuring supply chains in anticipation of ongoing trade turbulence.

AI: The Double-Edged Sword in the Boardroom

Beyond trade tensions, artificial intelligence has emerged as another major stressor. More than half (56 percent) of Indian leaders cited pressure to demonstrate returns on AI investments as a key source of job-related stress—higher than their US (45 percent) and UK (38 percent) counterparts.

Adding to the strain, nearly 80 percent of Indian respondents say they now feel compelled to grasp technical AI concepts that previously sat outside their roles. Many also struggle to assess which AI solutions will deliver meaningful results.

India’s C-suite is also battling what they describe as “AI washing”—where firms overstate their use or expertise in AI—with 62 percent reporting being overwhelmed by inflated claims. This compares to 46 percent in the US and just 36 percent in the UK.

Despite the Strain, AI is Delivering Results

Despite these growing concerns, the survey also shows that AI is beginning to generate real business value. Nearly half of Indian executives report that AI is already contributing to financial outcomes, with a further 32 percent expecting measurable impact by year-end.

An overwhelming majority—98 percent—say they are using AI to extract insights from contract data, and 99 percent now see contract technology as essential to business operations.

According to Icertis, this shift highlights the evolving role of AI in helping enterprises navigate economic uncertainty, by uncovering untapped value in long-standing commercial agreements.

The survey captured feedback from leaders at companies with over 5,000 employees, spanning key global markets. The results offer a snapshot of how business heads are recalibrating priorities amid geopolitical and technological shifts.

