VDart Partners with Cloud Supply Chain Solutions for AI-Driven Solutions

VDart, a provider of digital technology consulting, system integration, and talent solutions, has partnered strategically with Cloud Supply Chain Solutions (CSCS), an AI-based supply chain software company headquartered in Atlanta.

VDart is making a strategic investment in CSCS as part of the collaboration. The partnership also includes a joint go-to-market strategy aimed at delivering AI-enabled supply chain solutions to enterprise customers globally.

The partnership will focus on offering end-to-end supply chain solutions that integrate artificial intelligence to enhance operational efficiency, visibility, and responsiveness. The combined expertise of both companies is expected to support enterprises in managing complex supply chain networks using data-driven technologies.

This development reflects the ongoing trend of technology integration in supply chain operations, as companies seek to improve resilience and performance through advanced digital solutions.

"Today's supply chains demand agility, transparency and intelligence like never before," said Sidd Ahmed, Founder and CEO of VDart. "By partnering with CSCS, we're combining our strength in digital transformation and talent with their best-in-class intelligent supply chain solutions to help clients drive real impact."

VDart Clients to Gain Access to CSCS Intelligent Supply Chain Platform

As part of its partnership with Cloud Supply Chain Solutions (CSCS), VDart will now provide its clients access to the CSCS Intelligent Supply Chain Platform.

The platform is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution designed to offer real-time visibility across distributed and complex supply chains. It applies artificial intelligence to identify operational inefficiencies and support continuous optimisation.

By integrating this platform, VDart clients will be able to streamline supply chain processes and improve decision-making. The solution is intended to help organisations convert supply chain functions from cost centres into value-generating operations through data-led intelligence and automation.

"This partnership allows CSCS to expand into new markets through VDart's extensive enterprise network," said Mansoor Khan, Founder and CEO of CSCS. "Together, we'll help organisations evolve their supply chains from operational burdens into competitive assets."

In addition, VDart customers will gain access to CSCS's comprehensive implementation services for leading supply chain platforms, including Manhattan Associates, Blue Yonder, SAP and Oracle. CSCS has a proven track record of delivering customised integrations and enhancements that address the limitations of legacy supply chain systems.

"Distribution and logistics systems — including TMS, WMS and OMS — are the backbone of modern global supply chains," said Mohamed Irfan Peeran, Managing Director of VDart Digital. "When implemented strategically, these platforms do more than optimise operations; they drive top-line growth through better customer experiences and improve the bottom line through greater efficiency, real-time visibility and intelligent decision-making. We see this investment as a clear extension of our mission to deliver value across every dimension of our customers' operations."

Kevin Nicholas, Chief Revenue Officer of CSCS, added: "Our combined strengths will empower clients to reduce costs, eliminate inefficiencies and finally make their supply chains work as assets, not liabilities."

